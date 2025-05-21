Problems Pile Up For England Cricket! Star English Pacer Sustains Thumb Injury Weeks Ahead Of England vs India Tests

Jofra Archer celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Keshav Maharaj during South Africa v England - First Test - at Supersport Park in Centurion | Image: ANI Photo

The England Cricket Board have run into a steep problem after one of their premier pace bowlers have been ruled out from their upcoming ODI series. Pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. As a result, the ECB have incorporated Lancashire's left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood.

Jofra Archer To Miss England ODIs Due To Injury

Pacer Jofra Archer was recently seen in action in India. He fulfilled his commitments for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League until the tournament's suspension. Upon the IPL's resumption, Archer did not return to the RR camp. He was replaced by Yudhvir Singh in their latest match against the Chennai Super Kings.

A concrete answer has been received on the English pacer's status, as it has now been revealed that he has suffered a right thumb injury. He won't be a part of the West Indies ODIs, which puts his status for England Cricket in jeopardy.

“He [Jofra Archer] will be reassessed by the England medical team over the next fortnight to determine when he may return to action,” a statement from the ECB mentioned.

Recent Team Changes May Bring Back Jofra Archer In ENG's Test Side

The England Cricket side missing out on Jofra Archer could be a massive problem. Given that no specific timeline has been mentioned, the pacer's participation for the upcoming India Tests and the remaining summer of cricket schedule also remains under question.

Archer has been a stalwart in England's white-ball regime, and he has showcased potential in the Indian Premier League 2025. The pacer hasn't been in contention for Tests since 2021, as injuries have kept him off the longest format of the game.