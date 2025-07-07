Ben Stokes And Brendon McCullum Likely To Make Big Changes For Lord's Test, New Squad Addition Set To Bolster England's Bowling

IND vs ENG: India outplayed England in Edgbaston by 336 runs. This was India's first-ever victory at the venue in 58 years. India played their first-ever Test match in Edgbaston in 1967, but they had to wait till 2025 to win their first Test match at the venue. England, on the other hand, will have a lot to think about before they head to the Lord's Test that starts on July 10, 2025.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is currently tied with both India and England winning one match each. India had set England a target of 608 runs to win at Edgbaston, a target that was technically impossible for England to achieve. India scored over 1,000 runs across both the innings of the second Test, and this raises a lot of questions on the quality of England's bowling.

Gus Atkinson Added To England's Squad For Lord's Test

England will like to believe that they made a huge blunder by not including Jofra Archer in the second Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Though there are suspicions around Archer's fitness, he continued to accompany the English team to the stadium and was also spotted in the dugout multiple times.

The turfs used for both the India vs England Test matches were absolutely flat, and the England bowlers didn't really have enough help in both the Test matches. The English bowling lineup is likely to go through a massive change in the Lord's Test as Gus Atkinson has been added to England's squad for the Lord's Test match. There is also a possibility that England might include both Archer and Atkinson in their eleven for the next match.

England's squad for the Lord's Test: Ben Stokes (C), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

Here's A Look At Gus Atkinson's International Career