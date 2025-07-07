'Things Are Out Of Your Control': Shubman Gill Voices Concerns About The Quality Of Pitches Being Made For Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series

IND vs ENG: England has always been considered one of the toughest places to play Test cricket. The conditions in England play a big part in deciding the fate of any red-ball game, but this time around, things have looked very different. India is touring England for a five-match Test series, and it was always considered to be a tough series. Two games of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series are done and dusted, with both the hosts and visitors winning one match each.

Shubman Gill Calls Out the English and Wales Cricket Board

Shubman Gill has been nothing short of stellar as the Indian Test captain so far in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Gill has been in the form of his life lately, scoring big hundreds while leading India's charge off his own bat. The Indian captain scored a double hundred and a hundred in the Edgbaston Test and closed out the game with 430 runs.

The conditions in Edgbaston were heavily in favor of the batters, and the amount of runs scored in the second Test match proves this fact. Despite the conditions being easy in Edgbaston, India captain Shubman Gill has called out the English and Wales Cricket Board for the quality of surfaces that have been on offer.

'There should be a little help at least. If the ball is doing something, you enjoy playing. It gets very difficult for the bowlers. Even more than the pitch, the ball is going soft and out of shape very quickly. I don't know what it is - weather, pitches, or whatever but it gets very difficult for the bowlers to get wickets in these conditions.', said the Indian captain after defeating England.

For the past couple of years, the English Test team led by Ben Stokes has fancied scoring big runs and outplaying the opposition. This might be the reason why the ECB has so far made two flat tracks (Headingley and Edgbaston) for two Test matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Run Fest Continues In England As Bowlers Grind Hard