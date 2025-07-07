IND v ENG: 'Bowling England Out, Akash Deep' - English Fan's Song for Indian Pacer Goes Viral

The second India vs England Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham ended in a mammoth 336-run win for the Indian cricket team and it is fair to say that Indian pacer Akash Deep was one of the key reasons for that victory, as he did not let the team feel Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the match.

He ended the first innings with figures of 4-88 and the second innings with figures of 6-99, meaning he took a 10-wicket haul across both innings in what was a fairly high-scoring Test match. And it seems like the pacer has won himself fans in the country of England too with his bowling.

English Fan Makes a Song For Akash Deep

After the match, a video of an England fan singing a song for the Indian pacer went viral. Check out the video here.

The fan croons the lyrics, ‘Akash Deep, Akash Deep, Akash Deep, Akash Deep, bowling England out, Akash Deep’ to the tune of the classic song from The Beatles, ‘Let It Be’.

The gesture won plenty of Indian hearts on social media too, with many praising the English fan for singing a song about an opposition player in such a sporty manner despite having just lost the Test.

Gill Praises Bowler for His Display

The praise was not just limited to this fan, however, as even India skipper Shubman Gill was effusive with his praise for the bowler.

"He bowled with so much heart. The areas and lengths he hit, he was getting the ball to move both ways. On wickets like these, it's difficult to do that, he was just magnificent for us," Gill said after the match.

With Bumrah set to return to the playing XI for the Lord's Test, it seems fair that Akash Deep will retain his place with one of either Prasidh Krishna or Mohammed Siraj dropping to the bench.