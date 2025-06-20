Ben Stokes And Rishabh Pant Share A Playful Exchange Between Them During IND vs ENG First Test At Headingley | WATCH

Updated 20 June 2025 at 21:31 IST
Riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal's 5th Test century, India are in a commanding position against England in the first Test match at Headingley. The left-handed batter brought up his century in 144 balls.
But he didn't stay longer as an inch-perfect delivery from Ben Stokes dislodged his stumps. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant arrived at the crease and he didn't wait long before lofting over the England captain for a four. Stokes couldn't believe Pant's antics and started laughing. The two of them shared some words which appeared to be a friendly banter. On the back of a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign, Pant will be eager to make his presence felt in this five-match Test series. The left-handed batter is known for his no-nonsense style and has had some really good success on foreign soil.
The Indian openers built a solid platform with a brilliant 91-run partnership. Both KL Rahul and Jaiswal were at their best, and the English bowlers had found it difficult to trouble them during the morning session. England spent one review on a delivery that clearly seemed to have missed the leg stump, highlighting their extreme desperation. The visitors found themselves in a spot of bother with two quick wickets before lunch, but it was Yashasvi who stabilised the innings with a sensational century. Captain Shubman Gill too assisted him brilliantly with a commanding half-century to his name. The Headingley pitch hasn't really offered much for the bowlers and Jasprit Bumrah and Co. seem to have a tough task at their disposal.
