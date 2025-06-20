Ben Stokes And Rishabh Pant Share A Playful Exchange Between Them During IND vs ENG First Test At Headingley | WATCH

Riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal's 5th Test century, India are in a commanding position against England in the first Test match at Headingley. The left-handed batter brought up his century in 144 balls.

Rishabh Pant, Ben Stokes Share Playful Exchange

But he didn't stay longer as an inch-perfect delivery from Ben Stokes dislodged his stumps. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant arrived at the crease and he didn't wait long before lofting over the England captain for a four. Stokes couldn't believe Pant's antics and started laughing. The two of them shared some words which appeared to be a friendly banter. On the back of a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign, Pant will be eager to make his presence felt in this five-match Test series. The left-handed batter is known for his no-nonsense style and has had some really good success on foreign soil.

India Define Headingley Test With Solid Batting Display