IND vs ENG: Sai Sudharsan Flops On Test Debut, Gujarat Titans Sensation Dismissed For Four Ball Duck In Headingley Test

Sai Sudharsan has failed to take up his chances and has gone for a four-ball duck on his Test debut at Headingley against England. The left-handed batter glanced a ball on the leg side and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith dived to his right to dismiss the Gujarat Titans opener.

Sudharsan came to the crease after Brydon Carse removed KL Rahul to provide India a major jolt. The 23-year-old didn't last long and soon followed Rahul to the pavilion. Despite dominating the morning session, two quick wickets have revived England's hopes. Captain Shubman Gill has arrived at the crease and needs to steady the boat with the assistance of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has looked in good touch from the very first moment.

Sudharsan has been tipped to succeed in red-ball cricket, but he definitely had a very quiet start. The focus will also be on Karun Nair who has made a return to the starting XI after a gap of eight years.