Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Be Back In the Iconic Indian Jersey After 35 Days, Here's When To Watch The Star Duo Play Next

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two ex-skippers and two stalwarts of Indian cricket, continue to shine in what is being called the final phase of their illustrious cricketing career. After announcing their Test retirement earlier this year, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have remained under the scanner constantly, and their performances have attracted a lot of reaction from their fans and critics. In the recently culminated India vs South Africa ODI series, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli attained new career milestones.

Courtesy of his stellar performance in the three ODI games against South Africa, Virat Kohli was adjudged as the 'Player of the series,' whereas Rohit Sharma scored two half-centuries in the series and testified to the fact that he still has enough gas left in the tank and has the hunger to score runs.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Return Against New Zealand

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are now only playing the ODI format. After retiring from Test and T20Is, Virat and Rohit are only seen whenever India play the fifty-over games, and this is going to be the case till the time they decide to continue playing. Virat Kohli was recently asked whether he'd like to play the Test format once again, but he politely said that he will continue as a one-format player.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have played their last game of this calendar year, and they will now be back in action next year, when New Zealand tour India for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series.

India vs New Zealand ODI Series Fixtures

January 11, 2026: 1st ODI at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara

1st ODI at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara January 14, 2026: 2nd ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

2nd ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot January 18, 2026: 3rd ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Advertisement

Virat Kohli Dominates South Africa