Updated 7 December 2025 at 08:57 IST
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Be Back In the Iconic Indian Jersey After 35 Days, Here's When To Watch The Star Duo Play Next
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen in action next year. Virat Kohli scored over 300 runs in the recently culminated three-match IND vs SA ODI series
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two ex-skippers and two stalwarts of Indian cricket, continue to shine in what is being called the final phase of their illustrious cricketing career. After announcing their Test retirement earlier this year, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have remained under the scanner constantly, and their performances have attracted a lot of reaction from their fans and critics. In the recently culminated India vs South Africa ODI series, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli attained new career milestones.
Courtesy of his stellar performance in the three ODI games against South Africa, Virat Kohli was adjudged as the 'Player of the series,' whereas Rohit Sharma scored two half-centuries in the series and testified to the fact that he still has enough gas left in the tank and has the hunger to score runs.
ALSO READ | 'Mota Ho Jaaunga Waapas': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reaction To Yashasvi Jaiswal Offering Him Cake After IND vs SA ODI Series Win Goes Viral
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Return Against New Zealand
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are now only playing the ODI format. After retiring from Test and T20Is, Virat and Rohit are only seen whenever India play the fifty-over games, and this is going to be the case till the time they decide to continue playing. Virat Kohli was recently asked whether he'd like to play the Test format once again, but he politely said that he will continue as a one-format player.
Advertisement
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have played their last game of this calendar year, and they will now be back in action next year, when New Zealand tour India for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series.
India vs New Zealand ODI Series Fixtures
- January 11, 2026: 1st ODI at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara
- January 14, 2026: 2nd ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
- January 18, 2026: 3rd ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
ALSO READ | 'I Thought It Was AI Generated': Gautam Gambhir Called Out For Losing Cool On Split Coaching Remark After IND vs SA ODI Series
Advertisement
Virat Kohli Dominates South Africa
Virat Kohli scored a total of two hundreds and a fifty in the recently culminated India vs South Africa series. From the three ODI games that were played in the series, Virat Kohli amassed a total of 302 runs at an average of 151.00 and with a strike rate of 117.05. Kohli also hit twenty-four fours and twelve sixes.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 7 December 2025 at 08:57 IST