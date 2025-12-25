Updated 25 December 2025 at 10:24 IST
Ben Stokes' England to Face Pace Overdose at MCG's Boxing Day Game; Steve Smith Drops Massive Hint on Playing XI For 4th Ashes Test
Ashes 2025: On the eve of the Boxing Day Test between Australia-England, Steve Smith dropped a massive hint on what would be their playing XI at MCG.
Ashes 2025: We are hours away from the start of the fourth Ashes Test on Boxing Day and the excitement is palpable. England may have already lost the chance to regain the Ashes, but there is still a lot of interest left in the series with two Tests to go. Ahead of the much-awaited Boxing Day Test, stand-in-captain Steve Smith hinted that Australia could opt for an all-pace battery.
Four pacers to receive England at MCG?
“A lot of wickets we’re playing on at present are certainly more seam-friendly than spin-friendly,” Smith said on Thursday.
“Last week was an anomaly; we saw some rough, and we saw Nathan come into play big-time. It’s a tricky one. You’ve just got to play what surface you’re presented with, and this one out here looks like it’s going to offer a fair bit of assistance for the seam bowlers,” added Smith.
What Smith means is at MCG he does not really expect a lot of purchase for spinners, whereas with pace - he would have control.
Meanwhile, England have already announced their playing XI for the Boxing Day game. They have made two changes, one of them being a forced one. Pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes due to a left side strain, Gus Atkinson would replace him. And Ollie Pope has made way for Jacob Bethell.
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue
Can England Salvage Pride?
It would be difficult sans Archer. Stokes would have to step it up and inspire his troops to save the humiliation of getting whitewashed as there is a realistic chance of that happening. The Boxing Day Test starts from December 26 at the iconic MCG.
