Ben Stokes Has Out-bowled Jasprit Bumrah in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy? Michael Vaughan's Bizarre Claim Ahead of 5th Test at Oval

India vs England: Both Jasprit Bumrah and Ben Stokes are inspirational figures in the world of cricket. And the common factor also has been that both the individuals have grappled with their respective injuries. Another thing common between them is that both have had a massive impact in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar series. But, has Stokes out-bowled the no. 1 bowler in the world, Bumrah?

Has Stokes Out-Bowled Bumrah?

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a bizarre statement where he reckons Stokes has out-bowled Bumrah in the ongoing series. For the unversed, Stokes has picked up 17 wickets, while Bumrah has 14 to his name. But, it also needs to be taken into consideration that the Indian has played a Test less.

"He does things no-one else can. I think Jasprit Bumrah is the greatest seamer I’ve seen. Well, Stokes has out-bowled him in this series and been better than anyone else. He gets back-spin, has an awkward angle, and a great ability to know exactly how to bowl on a surface, and hit the one spot on the pitch that can cause trouble, as he did to KL Rahul on the final day against India at Old Trafford," Vaughan wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

Will Bumrah Play Final Test?