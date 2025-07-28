Republic World
  • Kuldeep Yadav in Playing XI is a Must For 5th Test at Oval; Here's How Gautam Gambhir-Shubman Gill Can Fit Him in

Updated 28 July 2025 at 10:26 IST

Kuldeep Yadav in Playing XI is a Must For 5th Test at Oval; Here's How Gautam Gambhir-Shubman Gill Can Fit Him in

India vs England: Team India showed the courage to eek out a draw at Manchester and keep the series alive. Now, there is much-talk over Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in the side. Here's how Gautam Gambhir-Shubman Gill can fit him in.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav | Image: AP

India vs England: There is not much-time for players between the fourth and the final Test at Oval. What India managed to do well at Manchester was keep the series alive as at one point of time, it seemed Gill and Co. would lose when they lost a couple of wickets in the first over. But thanks to Gill and KL Rahul and then Ravindra Jadeja-Washington Sundar, India successfully managed to draw the game. 

Now, all eyes are on the upcoming fifth and final Test at Oval. Given the way they batted in the second innings at Manchester, India would be a confident unit and would very much be looking forward to the Oval game. 

Should Kuldeep be Brought in? 

Of course, he should. In fact, one also wonders if the result could have been a little different had Kuldeep featured at Manchester. While all that can be said in the hindsight, there are strong murmurs that Kuldeep is being considered. Kuldeep would certainly add value as one England batters are not traditionally good against quality wrist-spin and also the Chinaman could be the X-factor as the hosts have not played him as yet. So, there would be that sense of mystery around him. 

Who Should Kuldeep Replace? 

Now, this is tricky. The best way to fit Kuldeep in the side is by dropping Shardul Thakur. This can be done if Ravindra Jadeja is considered to be a pure batter. The way Jadeja is batting, he would surely put a few batting stars to shame. Now, it would be interesting to see if Kuldeep plays the fifth Test or not. 

Published 28 July 2025 at 10:18 IST