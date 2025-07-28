Kuldeep Yadav in Playing XI is a Must For 5th Test at Oval; Here's How Gautam Gambhir-Shubman Gill Can Fit Him in

India vs England: There is not much-time for players between the fourth and the final Test at Oval. What India managed to do well at Manchester was keep the series alive as at one point of time, it seemed Gill and Co. would lose when they lost a couple of wickets in the first over. But thanks to Gill and KL Rahul and then Ravindra Jadeja-Washington Sundar, India successfully managed to draw the game.

Now, all eyes are on the upcoming fifth and final Test at Oval. Given the way they batted in the second innings at Manchester, India would be a confident unit and would very much be looking forward to the Oval game.

Should Kuldeep be Brought in?

Of course, he should. In fact, one also wonders if the result could have been a little different had Kuldeep featured at Manchester. While all that can be said in the hindsight, there are strong murmurs that Kuldeep is being considered. Kuldeep would certainly add value as one England batters are not traditionally good against quality wrist-spin and also the Chinaman could be the X-factor as the hosts have not played him as yet. So, there would be that sense of mystery around him.

Who Should Kuldeep Replace?