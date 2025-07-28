'Hate Talking About...': Gautam Gambhir Breaks His Rule For Injured Rishabh Pant After India Draw Manchester Test | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: It was heartwarming to see the Indian batters standing their ground, and fighting their way to a well-earned draw at Manchester. With the draw at Manchester, India have kept the series alive. And now, they are also going to enter the fifth and final Test with some confidence on their side.

Gambhir, who is usually a serious character, was seen in a jovial state of mind. In fact, Gambhir went onto break one of his rules. Gambhir is not someone who praises individuals, but he did that after India drew the Manchester Test. Gambhir could not hold himself back from lavishing praise on Pant.

‘Hate talking about individuals’

“The foundation of this Test team will be based on what Rishabh you’ve done for this team," Gambhir said. “I hate talking about individuals. I’ve never spoken about individuals in a team sport. You’ve not only inspired this dressing room, but you’ve inspired the next generation. This is what you’ve done."

“And that is the legacy which you’ve created for yourself and for everyone in this dressing room. So very, very well done from everyone. And the country will be… is always… will always be proud of you," he added.

Pant Ruled Out of Oval Test

Pant, who picked up a toe injury while looking to play a reverse-sweep to Chris Woakes during the Manchester Test would not be part of the side at Kia Oval. As per reports, he would be out of action for six weeks and that is a major setback for the Indian cricket team who are looking to win at Oval and level the series.

