IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma Etches Name In Prestigious Record Books, Joins Elite Company of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

India vs South Africa: KL Rahul-led India have locked horns with Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the second ODI match of the series, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, on Wednesday, December 3.

Rohit Sharma Achieves Unique Career Landmark

During the second ODI match of the series, Rohit Sharma achieved a unique milestone, joining an elite list that includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and others.

In Raipur, Rohit Sharma played a 14-run knock from eight balls at a strike rate of 175.00. The 38-year-old hammered three fours during his time on the crease.

In the fifth delivery of the fifth over, Rohit Sharma's time on the crease came to an end after South African pacer Nandre Burger dismissed the former Indian captain.

On Wednesday, December 3, Rohit Sharma became the fourth Indian cricketer to score 9000-plus international runs in India. Before Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli achieved the milestone.

Rohit Sharma's Numbers In ODIs

Rohit Sharma began his career in the ODIs against Ireland in 2007. In the 50-over format, Rohit Sharma played 278 matches and 270 innings, scoring 11441 runs at an average of 49.1 and a strike rate of 92.80. The 38-year-old has scored 33 centuries and 60 half-centuries in the ODIs.

Earlier in the first ODI match of the series against South Africa, Rohit Sharma played a magnificent 57-run knock from 51 balls, at a strike rate of 111.76. He hammered five fours and three sixes during his time on the crease in Ranchi.