Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer Plotted to Injure Jasprit Bumrah? Mohammed Kaif Makes Shocking Claim Ahead of 4th Test

England vs India: The pain of Lord's is yet to vanish and days ahead of the next Test at Manchester, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has made a shocking claim. As per Kaif, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer plotted to injure Jasprit Bumrah's finger by bowling bouncers non-stop. Kaif claimed that bowlers think in this fashion.

‘Hit him on the finger’ - Kaif

"Stokes and Archer planned to bowl bouncers against Bumrah. If he doesn't get out, hit him on the finger or shoulder to injure him. This stays in the mind of bowlers to injure the main bowler, whom our batters find tough to bat against. This was the plan, which worked later (to get him out)," said Kaif.

No doubt, when Bumrah was batting, the English pacers were digging it in short to him. Bumrah somehow coped with it well for a long period of time. Bumrah scored five off 54 balls and was in the middle for roughly 100 minutes on the final day at Lord's. Bumrah, who had already made it clear, that he will play only three out of the five Tests. It would be interesting to see he features in the Manchester Test or not. The Old Trafford is a venue that assists pacers and hence it is important he plays it with the series on the line.

Will Bumrah's Body Allow Him to Play at Manchester?