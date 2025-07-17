Karun Nair to be Dropped For 4th Test? Shubman Gill's India Gets Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Warning

England vs India: Karun Nair was making a comeback to the national side after nine years and expectations were high, but he could not live upto it as he scored 40 and 14 runs. Now, questions over his spot in the side for the next Test at Manchester is already being questioned. While he plays that game or not would be interesting to see, but as of now former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has made a very valid point.

Chopra claimed that the role of No. 3 is extremely important as it sets up the No. 4 batter as well. He cited the examples of Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar and also the example of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.

‘It was identical with Kohli and Pujara’

“It was identical with Kohli and Pujara. The best of Virat came with the best of Pujara. When the No. 3 does well, the No. 4 automatically starts doing well, provided there is a lot of quality there, as Tendulkar and Virat had. So No. 3 has been a problem area,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“I would say look at Karun Nair as his last chance. It’s good if he does well in this match, or else you can say that thirties and forties are not good enough, and then you move to either Sai Sudharsan or Abhimanyu Easwaran. You feel at times that you should go to Sai Sudharsan only because you played him the first match,” he added.

Will Sudarshan Replace Nair?