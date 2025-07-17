'Very Poor': India Women Cricketer Harleen Deol Bashed on Live TV For Her Ridiculous Act vs England-W

England Women vs India Women: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side got their ODI leg of the English tour off to a winning start on Wednesday. India beat their English counterparts by four wickets at Southampton. But there was an incident in the match that has drawn eyeballs. It was the sloppy runout of Harleen Deol in the 22nd over of the match. Harleen tapped a Charlie Dean delivery towards mid-on and set off for a quick single, where Alice Davidson-Richards was standing. Harleen was unaware but Alice was extremely aware of the situation as she charged at the ball, picked it up quickly and had a shy at the stumps to knock it down.

At the first instance with the naked eye, it seemed Harleen had comfortably made it. In fact, the English fielders did not show too much interest as well. But the on-field umpire spotted an appeal and just to be doubly sure referred it to the third umpire. And the replays showed that she had not grounded her bat despite being in and hence was given out.

"She should be in comfortably," said former English cricketer Mark Butcher who was on commentary at that time.

'That is as sloppy as it gets'

"That is as sloppy as it gets. Very very poor cricket indeed. Harleen Deol can barely believe but she's only got herself to blame. That is quite extraordinary. She didn't ground her bat, didn't get her feet in. She should've been a metre behind the crease had she done either of those things. England can't believe their luck," he said.

Ind Eves Take 1-0 Lead