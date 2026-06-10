Ben Stokes Nightclub Controversy: Retirement is Not The Answer; Accountability and Rehabilitation is

Ben Stokes Nightclub Controversy: England cricket captain has found himself in the middle of another controversy and the talk is that he may just retire. But would that be the right call? There is little to no doubt that Stokes is one of England's biggest cricketing heroes and has been an icon to say the least. Stokes reportedly engaged in a nightclub brawl in New Zealand following the Test match win. Was it his fault, should he retire? Questions are already being asked in the English cricketing circles about the culture, accountability and the future direction of English cricket as ECB investigates the latest controversy.

What we understand is that Stokes is weighing up quitting as England captain after breaching curfew.

Should he Retire?

Meanwhile, former skipper David Gower reckons Stokes is “in the past tense” as England captain.

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There is no doubt if he does, it would be extremely disappointing considering what he brings to the table. He isn't just a bowler, who bats. He is much more than that, for starts, he is an inspirational leader. Stokes has been a proven match-winner and has done miracles one can only dream off. Last year during the India series, he elevated his game to extraordinary levels. Defying pain and injury with almost superhuman resolve, he was a genuine example of leading from the front.

The problem is that Stokes is a huge icon in the cricketing world and hence he is expected to behave in a certain way, like a role model. He cannot do what he feels like because he is Ben Stokes. There is no doubt that Stokes has also caused reputational damage to the ECB and now it is best if he accepts it, faces punishment and goes in for a rehab. To just walk away from the sport would not be the right example to set.