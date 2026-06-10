Ben Stokes Retirement Chatter 'Extreme', Says ex-England Player After Nightclub Incident

Ben Stokes Retirement: Will the England captain retire following the nightclub row that took place over the last weekend? That is the question on everyone's mind. While the incident that rocked England cricket, it is very unlikely that Stokes will call it quits from all formats. With speculation swirling, former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara called for caution. He said the investigation should be completed before any conclusions are drawn. Bopara also underlined Stokes’ value to English cricket and the responsibility that comes with being one of the game’s biggest names.

'Wouldn't be fair on Ben'

"I think it's important that the right process is taken and we don't jump to any conclusions, because that wouldn't be fair on Ben [Stokes] or English cricket. Ben's a huge figure for English cricket and with that comes huge responsibility, like any top-level sport or any elite player. Let's just hope the correct process is taken and then everything comes to a conclusion," Bopara said on Sky Cricket.

"That [retirement] would be a sad way to go. If it is because of that, then that would be a very sad way to go. I think that would be a little bit extreme. If he's retiring for other reasons, whether he's had enough of playing cricket or his body can't handle it, that's a different story. It would be a shame to see him go on the back of this situation," he concluded.

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