WTC 2025 Final: Pat Cummins' AUS Wary Of Proteas Fire Ahead Of 'The Ultimate Test', SA's Record At Lord's Big Concern For Aussies

WTC 2025 Final: After the culmination of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the focus of the cricketing world will immediately shift towards the longest format of the game. Australia is all set to take on South Africa in the final of the World Test Championship. The Australians are the defending champions of the WTC, and this is their second consecutive appearance on the biggest stage of red-ball cricket.

South Africa Look To Continue Their Dominance at Lord's

Australia and South Africa, locking horns with each other in a Test match, that too in English conditions, is a mouth-watering contest. Both sides have relished playing in English conditions in the past and are very much capable of beating each other. This is also the first time in 113 years that Australia and South Africa will face each other in a Test match on English soil.

Australia have been terrific in Test matches in the last few years. They also retained the Ashes successfully during their last two English tours and won the WTC, but they need to think about South Africa's record at Lord's too. Since 1990, South Africa have played seven Test matches at the 'Home of Cricket'; they have won five of them, lost one, and the remaining one ended in a draw.

The Proteas Look To Script History

South Africa is all set for their maiden appearance in the World Test Championship finals. The Proteas, over the past few years, have been impressive across a few ICC events, but for some reason, they haven't been able to cross the finishing line. South Africa's men's and women's teams had qualified for the finals of the World T20 last year.