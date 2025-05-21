'Beat Mumbai, In Mumbai': Delhi Capitals Mentor Kevin Pietersen Sends Warning Signals To Hardik Pandya And Co. Ahead Of MI vs DC Clash

IPL 2025: The eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is heading towards its business end. Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have qualified for the playoffs, and only one spot is up for grabs. Both Delhi and Mumbai are in contention to solidify their place in the top four positions of the IPL 2025 Points Table. The MI vs DC game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kevin Pietersen Reflects On The MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match

ALSO READ | Delhi Capitals Voice Concerns Regarding Their IPL 2025 Clash Against Mumbai Indians, Request The BCCI To For Last Minute Changes

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians game is nothing but a 'virtual quarter-final' for both sides. If Mumbai Indians win, they will go straight to the playoffs, but if Delhi Capitals win, they will solidify their chances of reaching the playoffs. Interestingly, both Delhi and Mumbai play their last league games against Punjab Kings.

Prior to the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals game, Kevin Pietersen, the mentor of Delhi, acknowledged the fact that his team is hurting due to the few losses that they endured, and it is bound to bring out the best from the DC players. "If back in March, everybody had told us that you would have a season that was full of ups and downs. But in May, you had an opportunity to play the finals, and you had an opportunity to beat Mumbai in Mumbai that came down to the crunch and came down to the wire. I think in March, I'd have said to you, please give me that opportunity," said the DC mentor ahead of the MI vs DC clash.

Mumbai And Delhi Cross Paths On The Road To Playoffs