'In Pakistan They Used To Stand With Guns Outside Rooms': Litton Das Sparks Debate Over Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Boycott In India

Bangladesh's withdrawal from the T20 World Cup 2026 attracted a lot of attention from all over the world. Prior to the T20 World Cup last year, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had cited security concerns and had requested the ICC to relocate their matches from India to Sri Lanka. The move came after KKR released Mustafizur Rahman from the squad following a directive from the BCCI.

Litton Das Questions T20 World Cup Withdrawal Decision

Scotland replaced Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup and the tournament went on without a single hiccup, with India lifting their 2nd T20 World Cup title. Now Bangladesh's T20I captain raised a question about Bangladesh's decision to withdraw from the tournament. In an interaction with Prothom Alo, Litton insisted that if they had travelled to Pakistan, why could they not play in India.

“We went there to participate (in a meeting with top BCB officials), to have tea. Our mindset was to have tea in an AC room. We were asked what we wanted. As players, what would we want? We don't want to fight. We would obviously want to play.

"They told us there was no safety in that country (India). We told them, we have played in Pakistan too. They used to stand outside the room with guns. What can be more dangerous than that? If we can play in Pakistan, why not India.”

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Bangladesh Had Formed A Committee To Investigate T20 World Cup Withdrawal

Bangladesh also formed a 3-member committee to launch an investigation into the decision to withdraw from the T20 World Cup. The committee has been tasked with reviewing the reasons behind the decision to withdraw and to determine whether it was related to any diplomatic or strategic failures. The committee was asked to review a report within 15 days.

Despite Bangladesh's requests, the ICC stood by its decision and didn't change the tournament itinerary.

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