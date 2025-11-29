Updated 29 November 2025 at 12:17 IST
'Arrogant Might Be Little Bit Too Far': Ben Stokes Schools Critics Of England Ahead Of The Pink-Ball Ashes Test in Gabba
Australia won the Ashes 2025 opener by a margin of 8 wickets. Australia are currently 1-0 up in the series and the second Test match will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane
England, despite their claims of making Test cricket exciting, find themselves on the backfoot. The Ashes 2025 opener was nothing but a reality check to the Ben Stokes-led side. England lost the first Test match of the historic Test series which is being played 'Down Under'. England were well ahead in the Ashes opener, but they lost their way in the match and Australia made the most of the opportunity.
England have nowhere to hide at the moment and they have to accept the fact that they were hammered in the first Test. The Australian batting also crumbled in the opening game, but they banked on England's poor decision-making and short selection. The Aussies defeated England in two days, chasing over 200 runs in the final session of the second day of the first Ashes Test.
Ben Stokes Hits Back At England Critics
England are currently trying to win back The Ashes, but they will first have to find out a way and win The Gabba Test. Much to England's woes, the Gabba Test will be a day-night affair and as the records have it, the Aussies have lost only one Pink Ball Test on their home soil.
Prominent voices including Ravichandran Ashwin, Ian Botham, Mitchell Johnson, Michael Vaughan have all questioned England's approach and their skipper has now addressed these opinions without mincing words. Prior to the Pink-Ball Test, Ben Stokes clearly stated that his team shouldn't be labelled as arrogant.
"Look, you can call us rubbish, call us whatever you want. We didn't have the Test match that we wanted to. We were great in passages of that game but I think arrogant might be a little bit too far. But that's okay. We'll take the rough with the smooth. I'd rather words like rubbish, but arrogant, I'm not so sure about that," said Ben Stokes.
England's Woes In World Test Championship Continues
Not just The Ashes, but important World Test Championship (WTC) points are also on the line for England and Australia. The English side has currently dropped out of the top five and are in the sixth spot. From their last six games in the current WTC cycle, England have managed to win only two Test matches so far.
