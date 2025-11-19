Updated 19 November 2025 at 11:59 IST
'England Win': Ex-English Batter Brushes Aside The Scars Of 2021, Endorses Ben Stokes And His Men As The Winners Of Ashes 2025
England haven't been able to win the Ashes after 2015. The last time England had visited Australia in 2021, they had lost The Ashes 4-0
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Australia are starting Ashes 2025 as favourites. The defending champions are hosting England for a five-match Test series, but at the back of their minds they will be thinking about 'Bazball', a term that suddenly starts doing the rounds whenever England play the longest and the purest format of the game. England haven't won The Ashes since 2015 and this might be their best chance to upset the Aussies at home.
Ben Stokes and his men are completely aware of the fact that they will be getting challenging conditions 'Down Under', much different to what they have been getting at home for the past few years, and they will have to adapt real quick before things start to go haywire. All eyes will be on Ben Stokes, the prolific all-rounder who has been nothing but stellar as the English skipper, but an Ashes series comes with its own pressures.
Mark Ramprakash Backs England To Win Ashes
It has been fifteen years since England won The Ashes on Australian soil. The last time England had visited Australia to play The Ashes, in 2021, they had been handed an embarrassing 4-0 defeat. Former English player Mark Ramprakash recently spoke about Ben Stokes' leadership and how he could play a crucial role in ending England's Ashes drought.
Ramprakash also said that England have a shot at winning The Ashes. The ex-English player also highlighted Ben Stokes' strengths as a leader and how he seems to connect with his team-mates.
"Ben Stokes seems to really connect with his team-mates. He gives them his full backing and great empathy to understand the ups and downs. If Ben Stokes plays these five Tests, then I think England win and win quite comfortably," said Ramprakash.
Crucial WTC Points On The Line For England
England played out a 2-2 draw against India earlier this year. They are currently at the sixth spot of the WTC points table with a PCT of 43.33. Australia, on the other hand, are on the top spot with three wins from all the three games that they have played in this cycle so far.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 19 November 2025 at 11:59 IST