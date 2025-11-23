Cricket Australia To Pay Big Price For Historic Perth Win, Premature End To 1st Ashes 2025 Test Creates Problems: Report

The first Test match of the 2025 edition of The Ashes has lived up to all the hype and expectations. Ashes cricket and drama, these two things can't be separated from each other, and the opening game in Perth was a testament to it. Australia, who were always being considered as the favourites to win the series, have gone 1-0 up, and England, on the other hand, have a lot of soul searching to do.

This current batch of English players led by Ben Stokes was considered as the best to tour Australia for an Ashes since 2010, but the hosts blew them away in two days, despite succumbing to a batting collapse on the very first day of the game.

Cricket Australia Take Huge Financial Hit: Report

The Travis Head masterclass in Perth left the English team stunned, and they had no answers to restrain the Australian southpaw, who helped the Aussies chase down 205 runs in a single session. Head scored 123 runs off 83 balls at a strike rate of 148.19, which helped the hosts chase down the total in just 170 (28.2 overs) balls.

As historic as this win might be, Cricket Australia has reportedly taken a huge hit, and they are now headed towards hefty financial loss after the premature end to the Test match. As reported by The Guardian, Cricket Australia will miss out on $3m from ticket revenue for days three and four after the game ended in the first two days. The report also states that Day 3 was almost sold out.

Fans visited the opener in huge numbers. Day 1 of the clash was 51,531, with 49,983 attending the game on Day 2. This was more than the record 96,463, which was set when India visited.

Todd Green Gives His Two Cents On The Premature End To The Game