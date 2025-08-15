Bengal Cricket Board Joint Secretary Suspended For Financial Misconduct Allegations, Investigation Launched: Reports

The Apex Committee of the Cricket Association of Bengal has suspended joint secretary Debabrata Das over charges of financial irregularities, as per reports. CAB has launched an investigation, and Debabrata Das became the first top official against whom action has been taken for the first time in the history of Bengal cricket.

CAB Suspended Joint Secretary After Financial Misconduct Allegations

Debabrata cannot hold a position in the CAB for the next six months. As reported by India Today, Das is accused of taking money, promising several people favours in the Bengal selection trials and places in CAB-affiliated clubs. There are also allegations of misappropriation of the CAB funds, as he reportedly tried to cover the food bills of Town Club players through CAB's expenses. The CAB has also reportedly ceased the funding of the Town Club pending further investigation.

The Apex Committee is expected to complete the investigation in the next six months and will take further action as per their findings, as things stand. Das was also involved in an exchange of words with former India and Bengal wicketkeeper Wriddhiamn Saha.

CAB already show-caused Das earlier as he allegedly withheld a large sum of money to the tune of 7 lakhs. The money stands to be from ticketing revenue and participation money for East Bengal and Town Club. As per India Today, He was asked to return the money in 15 days.

