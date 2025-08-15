Bengal Cricket Board Joint Secretary Suspended For Financial Misconduct Allegations, Investigation Launched: Reports

Updated 15 August 2025 at 18:16 IST
The Apex Committee of the Cricket Association of Bengal has suspended joint secretary Debabrata Das over charges of financial irregularities, as per reports. CAB has launched an investigation, and Debabrata Das became the first top official against whom action has been taken for the first time in the history of Bengal cricket.
Debabrata cannot hold a position in the CAB for the next six months. As reported by India Today, Das is accused of taking money, promising several people favours in the Bengal selection trials and places in CAB-affiliated clubs. There are also allegations of misappropriation of the CAB funds, as he reportedly tried to cover the food bills of Town Club players through CAB's expenses. The CAB has also reportedly ceased the funding of the Town Club pending further investigation.
The Apex Committee is expected to complete the investigation in the next six months and will take further action as per their findings, as things stand. Das was also involved in an exchange of words with former India and Bengal wicketkeeper Wriddhiamn Saha.
CAB already show-caused Das earlier as he allegedly withheld a large sum of money to the tune of 7 lakhs. The money stands to be from ticketing revenue and participation money for East Bengal and Town Club. As per India Today, He was asked to return the money in 15 days.
Sourav Ganguly could make a comeback to the CAB administration. The former Indian captain is likely to submit his nomination for the presidency for the upcoming Cricket Association of Bengal election as it stands. Ganguly had successful stints at CAB and left his role in 2019 after a four-year tenure to join the BCCI as the president. Snehasish Ganguly, who happens to be the brother of Sourav, cannot continue further as the CAB President due to the recommendation of the Lodha Committee and Sourav is set to fill in his shoes.
