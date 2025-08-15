Steve Smith Eyes 2028 LA Olympics, But Admits It Would Be 'Tricky' To Represent Australia In Cricket

Australia's Steve Smith plays a shot during a practice session ahead of the semi-final match against South Africa in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata | Image: ANI

Steve Smith, the ace cricketer for Cricket Australia, admitted that representing Australia at the 2028 Olympics is one of his biggest goals. But his participation would not be easy, as he believes it would be a tricky affair since the games would happen in the T20 format.

With cricket's return to the Olympics, several cricketers would yearn for a chance to represent their respective nations and also compete for a podium finish in the prestigious quadrennial athletic event.

Steve Smith Eyes 2028 LA Olympic Participation But Admits Selection Would Be Tricky

Cricket is all set to make a long-awaited comeback in the Olympics, with the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles being the stage for the sport's comeback after 128 years.

The last time cricket featured in the Olympics was in 1900 at Paris, and it has not been a part of the quadrennial sporting event ever since.

With cricket making a comeback at the LA Games, Steve Smith is keen to be part of the Olympics and represent Australia on a global stage. While the Aussie cricketer admits it would be tricky to be a part of it, he remains steadfast to put his best performance in the game.

"I mean, it is a goal of mine to try and make that Olympic team in 28. I think, you know, the team's doing pretty well at the moment, the Australian T20 team. So it's going to be tricky to get in there, but you know, just got to keep putting my best foot forward, and we'll never know," Smith told Sky Sports.

Will Steve Smith Get A Chance To Feature In The Olympics?

For Steve Smith, representing Australia at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles could be a challenging affair. Until the next Olympic Games commence, Smith will become 39, and it would be tough for the selectors to put him in the squad since the games would happen in the T20 format.

The fast-paced environment of the T20 format would encourage the selection committee to opt for some young cricketers to represent their country in the Summer Games at 2028.