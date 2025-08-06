Sourav Ganguly Poised For Comeback To Administration, To File Nomination For CAB Presidency: Report

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is slated to make his comeback to administration. As per a PTI report, the former Indian captain is likely to submit his nomination for the presidency for the upcoming Cricket Association of Bengal election as it stands.

Sourav Ganguly Set To File Nomination For CAB Presidency Role

Ganguly had successful stints at CAB and left his role in 2019 after a four-year tenure to join the BCCI as the president. A Cab source told PTI, “Yes, Sourav is very keen to come back to administration. He has made up his mind to file nomination for the CAB president’s post. If one goes by BCCI constitution, he will have five years (total nine years in state) left. Whether he will be a unanimous choice or there will be an election is still not clear at this stage."

CAB is currently being presided over by Snehasish, who happens to be the elder brother of Sourav Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly Had A Successful Four Year Stint As CAB President

Sourav's stint in the CAB was widely admired for his role as president. Sourav spent a total of five years in CAB, first as a joint secretary and then as the president. Under his tenure, CAB got some big infrastructural upgrades, including the new state-of-the-art indoor cricket facility. He also played a pivotal role in kickstarting the Women's T20 Challenge, which has proved to be a vital step in enhancing women's cricket.

The CAB source further added, “Sourav was a very successful CAB president. The Vision2020 is such a big hit and we got some wonderful cricketers from that project. Hopefully, all stakeholders in the CAB will come together and ensure that we are on same page with a collective vision of taking our state’s cricket forward.”