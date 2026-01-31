Bengaluru FC Footballers Aim Hilarious Jibe At Pakistan Cricketers, Roast Babar Azam And Co During Practice Session

Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and his teammates joined the ongoing social media trend on January 31, 2026, taking a dig at the Pakistani cricketers' training routine. Gurpreet Singh Sandu posted a reel on his Instagram handle where he mimicked Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's warm-up routine while recreating their quirky moves during the routine.

Babar Azam and Rizwan's warm-up clips have been making rounds on social media with netizens mocking them for their quirky moves, which do not resemble any warm-up drill. Following this, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu joined in on the trend and mocked the cricketers for their routine.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Takes A Dig At Pakistan Cricket Team

The video posted by Sandhu showed him and his Bengaluru FC teammates training. While it looked like a normal warm-up video at first, the movements soon looked a bit weird and quirky to be considered real training. The goalkeeper and his teammates were seen making funny physical manoeuvres.

The clip then cuts to the original clip of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, where they can be seen making funny hand gestures during their warm-up training. The video posted by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was captioned, 'inspired by true events.'

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu To Feature In ISL

The goalkeeper will soon be busy in the delayed ISL 2026 season, starting February 14, 2026. The player will represent Bengaluru FC, who might open their ISL campaign at home against debutants SC Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on February 15.

The match will be played on the second day, with Mohun Bagan facing Kerala Blasters on February 14, at 5 pm at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. This will be followed by FC Goa's match against Inter Kashi.