RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli's Cold Send-Off To Rahul Tewatia In IPL 2026 Final Breaks Internet | WATCH

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) locked horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31.

Virat Kohli Gives Send-Off To Rahul Tewatia

One of the most talked-about moments from the high-stakes clash came after the first delivery of the 17th over, when Rasikh Salam Dar dismissed Rahul Tewatia.

Soon after Tewatia’s dismissal, Virat Kohli gave the GT batter a cold send-off, making humorous hand gestures. The incident quickly went viral, sparking reactions across the internet.

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Rasikh Salam Dar bowled a slower delivery outside off. Tewatia went for a big hit but mistimed it, sending the ball towards mid-on, where Rajat Patidar was ready and completed the catch.

Tewatia scored seven runs off five balls at a strike rate of 140.00. During his brief stay at the crease, the GT batter managed just one boundary, a four.

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In IPL 2026, Tewatia featured in 16 matches and 15 innings, scoring 190 runs at a strike rate of 143.93 and an average of 27.14. The 33-year-old registered one half-century in the 19th edition of the league, hitting 20 fours and eight sixes over the season.

ALSO WATCH: Shubman Gill Falls To Josh Hazlewood As RCB Gain Early Edge Over GT In IPL 2026 Final

RCB Need 156 Runs To Win

At the toss at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, RCB chose to bowl first against GT in the IPL 2026 final.

Washington Sundar stood out for the Titans with an unbeaten 50 off 37 balls at a strike rate of 135.14, including five sixes.

Supporting him, Nishant Sindhu contributed 20 runs from 18 balls with three fours, while Jos Buttler added 19 off 23 balls with one boundary. Their efforts helped GT reach 155/8 in the first innings.

Rasikh Salam Dar spearheaded RCB’s bowling attack, claiming three wickets in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 6.80. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood also impressed with two wickets each, while Krunal Pandya chipped in with one wicket from his four overs.