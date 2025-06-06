Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka State Cricket Association Denies Role In RCB Event, Moves High Court To Quash FIR

The Karnataka State Cricket Association has denied their role in the stampede that occurred during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title celebration at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. 11 people were dead, while several people were injured as chaos erupted outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.

KSCA Denies Involvement In RCB Event Stampede

On June 3, RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs to lift their maiden IPL title after a prolonged wait and a grand celebration was planned to welcome the team in the Karnataka capital. But due to poor crowd control and mismanagement, the celebratory event turned into pure chaos, and fans were seen running here and there in a bid to save themselves from getting cramped in the crowd. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah admitted a hug number of people were gathered and as per various reports, the numbers could be around an estimated 2 to 3 lakh.

KSCA has now moved to the High Court seeking a quashing of the FIR, which the police registered on Thursday. Alongside the KSCA, RCB and the event management firm were also named.

As quoted by India Today, an official KSCA statement read, “The decision to hold the event was taken by the government. It was conducted at Vidhana Soudha, not at Chinnaswamy Stadium. “The celebration was facilitated by the government itself, in the presence of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, cabinet ministers, and senior police officials. “The petitioners cannot be held responsible for the lapses in gate and crowd control, which were clearly under the purview of RCB, the organisers, and the police.

“The police cannot victimise the petitioners for faults that are clearly not theirs."

New Video Shows How Tragedy Unfolded Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium