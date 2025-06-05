Gautam Gambhir Condemns Bengaluru Stampede, Keeps A Strong Stance Against Such Celebrations: 'Never A Believer Of Road Shows'

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has broke his silence on the tragic Bengaluru Stampede which happened outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. 11 people lost their lives while several others injured. Gambhir expressed solidarity with the families who have lost their loved ones. The head coach expressed that he has been against such celebrations and is not a believer of road shows.

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On The Bengaluru Stampede

The tragic stampede which happened outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's maiden title celebrations have shook people to the core. The lack of proper management led to chaos and confusion, which resulted in several fatalities. Gautam Gambhir has advised to refrain from such celebrations in light of the tragic incident outside the Stadium. The India head coach also expressed that the people need to be responsible since every life matters.

"I was never a believer that we need to have road shows. When I was playing, I had the same statement even after winning 2007 that we should not have Roadshows. I think life of the people are far more important. And I will continue to say that that even in future, I think we can be a little bit aware of not holding these kind of roadshows, and can probably have it in a closed door or something like this in a stadium. It is very tragic what happened yesterday. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones.

"I can't say whether the fan base has increased all that kind of stuff, but all I can say is that we need to responsible citizens. We need to be responsible in every aspect of whether being a franchise or everything because every life matters. If you were not ready to hold a road show, we shouldn't have done that, as simple as it can get.," Gautam Gambhir said at the Pre-Departure Press Conference in BCCI HQ.

Gambhir also emphasized that the fans can get excited after such a victory but cannot lose 11 people's lives at any stage after what transpired yesterday.

RCB Announce Ex-Gratia To Families Of The Deceased

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have expressed grief and anguish over the Bengaluru Stampede after lakhs of people turned up for the celebrations on road. The ruckus left several fans injured, and a day of revelry turned into a dark day for cricket.