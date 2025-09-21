Updated 21 September 2025 at 14:59 IST
Beth Mooney Breaks Down The Moment Australia Women Took Control Of The Series Decider ODI Clash Against India
Beth Mooney praised Smriti Mandhana’s strong series performance and highlighted Australia’s late-game composure that sealed their 43-run win over India in the ODI series decider.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Australian cricketer Beth Mooney highlighted the moment they had seized control of the game to secure the win over Team India. Despite Smriti Mandhana's heroic batting efforts, the Indian women's cricket team fell 43 runs short of the target.
It was a heartbreaking loss for the India Women as they looked ready to take down big targets. The Women in Blue’s performance against Australia demonstrated that they are well-prepared for the ultimate challenge ahead: the Women's ODI World Cup at home.
Beth Mooney Highlighted How Australia Sealed A Win In Series Decider Clash
Team India was racing to secure a record chase against the Australia Women, who had gone buck wild with the bat. The visiting side put up a solid target on the board, and while Team India could not win the series decider, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side fought back well.
Beth Mooney opened up that the Australian Women had to wait towards the end of the game to seize momentum. She also highlighted the importance of remaining composed while in action.
Mooney also acknowledged how good Smriti Mandhana has been throughout the series by stepping up in times of need and coming out strongly against the opposition.
"Throughout this series, Smriti has come out pretty hard. She's a classy player; she has been an amazing player for India across the last couple of years, in particular, so, from my point of view, it was just about remaining composed, as well as the rest of the group.
"Unfortunately, early on they didn't quite stick, but once we got there in the end, got some wickets and built some pressure that way, it sort of killed the game in the end," Beth Mooney said, as quoted by ANI.
Smriti Mandhana Shone Brighter Than Ever In 3rd ODI
After Beth Mooney sealed a 75-ball 138, India's Smriti Mandhana rained runs with her blade by raking up a record-setting century. The Indian vice-captain scored a 50-ball ton, which is the second-fastest in the history of women's ODI cricket.
Smriti Mandhana also bettered star India cricketer Virat Kohli's all-time ODI record for the fastest ton. Kohli had done it in 52 balls, but Mandhana pulled it off in just 50 to establish her dominance in the game, irrespective of the division.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 21 September 2025 at 14:59 IST