'Better Than 2005?' Michael Vaughan Trolled For Claiming Ashes 2025 is Most-Hyped Ever

Ashes 2025: In less than 24 hours from now, the much-awaited first Ashes 2025 Test would get underway at the Optus stadium in Perth. The build-up to Ashes 2025 has been huge as fans of both sides have taken to social space expressing their views about the ideal team and the playing XIs. Former English captain Michael Vaughan has sensed that and hence has made a massive claim. As per Vaughan, Ashes 2025 is the most-hyped ever.

"This is the most Hyped Ashes series of them all .. 2 quality teams .. The atmosphere in Perth is electric .. Once again proving why Test cricket is the best format by a country mile ..," Vaughan tweeted.

Vaughan is now facing backlash for his comment as some fans reckons the 2005 Ashes was the best-ever. For the unversed, Vaughan was the captain of the 2005 English side which won the Ashes.

'Better Than 2005?'

Meanwhile, the hosts have already announced their playing XI for the opening Test.

Australia (playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland

Aus or Eng - Who Start Favourites?