Beware Pakistan! AB De Villiers Hits Bullseye Off Final Ball to Single-Handedly Take South Africa to WCL 2025 Final | WATCH VIDEO

WCL 2025: It was a match to remember as it went right down to the wire on Thursday. The second semi-final between South Africa Legends and their Australian counterparts boiled down to the final ball before AB De Villiers came up with some magic to take his side through to the final. This is South Africa Legends maiden WCL final. In the summit clash, they will lock horns with Pakistan Champions, who got a walkover from India. The brilliant piece of work by ABD, as he is popularly called, is bound to make Pakistan a little scared.

What made the act special was the occasion. It was the last ball of the game with Australia needing three to win. It took a special throw from the deep to end Australia's hopes. De Villiers was quick to the ball and in one go, he hit the stumps with a long throw when the batters were looking to come back for a second. Had it not hit the stumps, it would have gone into a Super Over. It was not easy, but with De Villiers - fans do expect such things.

It will be a mouthwatering clash when the Proteas legends take on their Pakistan counterparts. Pakistan reached the final last year, but could not get over the line against India.