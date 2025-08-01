Pakistan Cricket Stoops to New Low; PCB Issues Strong Warning Amid Shaheen Afridi-Salman Ali Agha's Rumoured Fight

Following the embarrassing exit in the Champions Trophy earlier in the year, where Pakistan were the hosts - there have been ample rumours of infighting inside the national team. The latest claimed that not everything was pleasant between Shaheen Shah Afridi and Salman Agha. The rumour was that there was an altercation between the two players. But now, the Pakistan Cricket Board has issued a clarification in a recent statement. The rumour claimed that the altercation happened during a Pakistan training session in Florida.

PCB Issues Clarification

In a statement released by the PCB, it claimed that the news is ‘fabricated’, ‘baseless’ and ‘derogatory’.

"The PCB affirms that no such incident has occurred at any point during training or practice sessions. These malicious rumors are entirely fictitious and appear to have been deliberately concocted with clear malafide intent to sow discord within the national squad," a statement from PCB read.

The PCB also threatened that they will investigate this matter to zero-in on the culprits who have been spreading these fake news.

"PCB will be initiating stringent legal proceedings, including but not limited to defamation and cybercrime charges, against the individuals and/or entities responsible for originating and disseminating this false narrative. Any persons found complicit in propagating these claims will be held fully accountable under applicable laws," it added.

Pakistan Beat West Indies