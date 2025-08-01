'Mistakes do Happen': India Coach's Ridiculous Defense For Shubman Gill's Bizarre Runout at Oval

India vs England: The time when India captain Shubman Gill got runout at Oval on Thursday, it was an extremely crucial point of time in the game. Gill was looking absolutely comfortable on a difficult strip. It seemed he was in for the long haul, but an unfortunate runout ended all his hopes and broke millions of hearts in India. Gill perished for 21 when he looked set. He dropped the ball on the off-side and took off for a single - it looked very instinctive - and then he realised Sai Sudarshan was not interested in it. Unfortunately, he could not make it back on time as Gus Atkinson - who was quick to the ball - picked it up and hit the stumps.

After the day's play, India assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate came for the press conference and was asked about the Gill runout. He came up with a ridiculous defense. Claiming that the dismissal will not frustrate Gill as much, he said ‘mistakes do happen’.

‘Mistakes do happen’

“I'm assuming not as frustrating as it is for him. He's in the touch of his life,” Doeschate told reporters.

“Again, today he made batting look really easy for the 40 minutes or whatever he was out there. But you know, these mistakes do happen. England actually bowled nicely in that little spell.”

Nair Crucial For India

Karun Nair, who came in at No. 5, batted really well. He played the ball at it's merit and looked comfortable on a surface others found difficult to stick in.