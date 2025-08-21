'Bhaiya Khelenge Zaroor': India Pacer Reckons Virat Kohli Will Continue Playing Amid Retirement Rumours

Multiple reports claim that Rohit Sharma may not continue in the ODI format as captain and hence speculations are now rife over what happens to Virat Kohli. Does the latter also call it a day from the ODI format? Amid much speculations, out-of-favour India pacer Navdeep Saini claimed that Kohli will certainly continue playing.

‘Bhaiya khelenge zarur’

"No, I don't think so. This is a natural thing (grey beard), what difference does it make? The player will remain the same. Bhaiya khelenge zarur (He will surely play)," he said on Sports Yaari when asked to comment on Kohli's grey beard.

For the unversed, Kohli has retired from Tests and T20Is and is only still playing ODIs. There are talks over whether he will play the 2027 ODI WC or not. Most reckon his fitness would be the main criteria that would ensure he is there or not. As per reports, Kohli has admitted that he wants to feature in the next ODI WC. Can he stay fit without much match practice? Experts reckon it will not be extremely easy.

What's Next For Kohli?

Team India's next ODI assignment will be against Australia in a three-match series. The 1st ODI takes place on October 9 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. That will probably be the next time fans get to see Kohli in the blue. A few days back a picture of Kohli training in London was doing the rounds.