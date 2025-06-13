WATCH: Steve Smith Dislocates Finger, Walks Off The Field After Dropping SA Skipper Temba Bavuma In WTC 2027 Final

WTC 2025 Final: Star Australian batter Steve Smith suffered a finger injury while fielding against South Africa on Day 03 of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final, at the iconic Lord's in London, on Friday, June 13th.

During the second ball of the 20th over during South Africa's second inning, Mitchell Starc bowled a short delivery to Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, it took a thick leading edge and went to the slip fielder, where Steve Smith was standing. Unfortunately, the star Aussie batter dropped the catch. It turned even worse as, while attempting to take the catch, he suffered a finger injury.

Sam Konstas Replaces Steve Smith On The Crease

According to ESPNcricinfo, Steve Smith might have dislocated his finger. However, there is no official confirmation about Smith's injury.

Later, the 36-year-old batter had to walk off the field in pain, as he failed to continue playing. Aussie youngster Sam Konstas came in as the subfielder and replaced Steve Smith on the field.

Recapping Day 03 Of WTC 2025 Final Between South Africa and Australia

In the final inning of the match, South Africa need to make 282 runs in order to win the WTC 2025 Final match against Australia at Lord's.

It was Alex Carey's 43-run knock and Mitchell Starc's stupendous performance, scoring 58 runs, which helped the Aussies power to 207 in their second inning.

During the run chase, South Africa lost two early wickets of Ryan Rickelton (6) and Wiaan Mulder (27). However, the Proteas are in a better position in the game, with the help of a 24-run partnership between Aiden Markram (49*) and Temba Bavuma (11*).