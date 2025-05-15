Big Blow For Gujarat Titans; Jos Buttler Will Not Return to India For IPL 2025 Resumption, PSL 10 Star May Replace Him

Updated May 15th 2025, 12:52 IST
IPL 2025: In what will come as a huge blow for Gujarat Titans, Jos Buttler may not return to India for the resumption of IPL 2025. As per a report, Buttler has already informed his decision to the franchise. Buttler, who is a key cog in the Titans set up, has already amassed 500 runs in 11 games. He got the runs at an average of 40.42 and a stupendous strike rate of 149.36.
Buttler was playing at No. 3, which is considered to be a very important position in cricket.
As per a Sri Lankan website, News Wire, the Titans are are looking to replace Buttler with Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis. For the unversed, Mendis was part of the now-suspended PSL 10. He was part of the Quetta Gladiators side.
“Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis is likely to join the Gujarat Titans for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season, according to cricket sources,” the Sri Lankan website reported.
Mendis, who is a left-hander, is a top-order batter and hence would be a good choice to replace Buttler.
At the moment, the Titans are leading the points table with eight wins from 11 games. They are above RCB, despite having won the same number of matches is because of a better Net Run Rate. The Titans need a win to qualify for the playoff. They have been consistent throughout the season. Sai Sudarshan has been their standout performer of the season.
Published May 15th 2025, 12:46 IST