Big Blow For Gujarat Titans; Jos Buttler Will Not Return to India For IPL 2025 Resumption, PSL 10 Star May Replace Him

IPL 2025: In what will come as a huge blow for Gujarat Titans, Jos Buttler may not return to India for the resumption of IPL 2025. As per a report, Buttler has already informed his decision to the franchise. Buttler, who is a key cog in the Titans set up, has already amassed 500 runs in 11 games. He got the runs at an average of 40.42 and a stupendous strike rate of 149.36.

Buttler was playing at No. 3, which is considered to be a very important position in cricket.

As per a Sri Lankan website, News Wire, the Titans are are looking to replace Buttler with Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis. For the unversed, Mendis was part of the now-suspended PSL 10. He was part of the Quetta Gladiators side.

‘Mendis is likely to join the Gujarat Titans’

“Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis is likely to join the Gujarat Titans for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season, according to cricket sources,” the Sri Lankan website reported.

Mendis, who is a left-hander, is a top-order batter and hence would be a good choice to replace Buttler.

Titans Rule The Roost