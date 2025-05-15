Big Boost For RCB! Josh Hazlewood Set to Return to India For Resumption of IPL 2025: REPORT

IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: In what would come as a major boost for the RCB side, veteran Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is set to return to India and join the side. Hazlewood, who has been in top form with the ball, has picked up 18 wickets in 10 matches. He missed RCB's last game before suspension due to a shoulder injury. Hazlewood has been a big reason why RCB has dominated this year at the IPL.

Time and again, Hazlewood set the tone early with the new ball picking up a wicket or two inside the powerplay. His early burst is what RCB would require. His return would certainly boost the morale inside the dressing-room. There were reports claiming he does not want to return to India because Australia is also scheduled to play the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

‘Yes, Josh will travel to India’

"Yes, Josh will travel to India. We are in discussion with the authorities about the exact date of his arrival," a source close to Hazlewood told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity.

IPL 2025 was suspended midway few days back due to the tensions between India-Pakistan. Now, that there is a ceasefire in place, the BCCI, in consultation with the Indian government, has agreed to resume the tournament.

Can RCB Break The Title Drought?

RCB are in the second spot with eight wins in 11 games. They look good to make the playoff. Kohli, who is currently holding onto the Orange Cap for being the highest run-getter, would be the key for RCB when IPL resumes.