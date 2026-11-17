New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to lose their explosive opening combination of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, with Head reportedly opting out of the upcoming season due to workload management.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Head has informed the franchise of his decision to skip IPL 2027 amid Australia's packed international schedule, with SRH expected to release the Australian batter ahead of the December 16 auction in Goa.

Head's absence will be a significant blow to SRH's batting line-up, given his explosive performances at the top of the order. However, his release will also provide the franchise with additional funds at the auction.

Head was among the five capped players retained by SRH ahead of the 2025 mega auction for INR 14 crore. The franchise's auction purse is expected to increase by the same amount once the IPL officially ratifies his release.

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November 17 is the deadline for all franchises to finalise their list of retained and released players ahead of the upcoming auction.

Head's decision does not come as a complete surprise, considering Australia's demanding international calendar in 2027. In August, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald had indicated that the team would need to make certain decisions to manage player workloads amid a packed schedule.

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Australia are scheduled to play 20 Test matches during the period, with a potential appearance in the World Test Championship final in June, immediately after the IPL. The busy calendar also includes the Ashes series from June to August, followed by the ODI World Cup in October and November.

If a franchise releases or trades a player retained ahead of the 2025 mega auction, its purse will be adjusted according to the retention slabs applicable at the time.