Big Boost For RCB Ahead of IPL 2025 Playoffs; Josh Hazlewood Likely to Return to India: REPORT

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Josh Hazlewood is likely to return to India and join the side for the IPL Playoffs. While it is not yet confirmed when he returns, Hazlewood picked up a shoulder niggle and was not part of RCB's last match before the suspension of the tournament. He has been in outstanding form in this season of the IPL picking up 18 wickets in 10 games.

Hazlewood Boost For RCB

Hazlewood has played a massive role in RCB making it to the playoffs and will be a key figure in the business end of the tournament as and when he links up with the team. With two games still to go, RCB would like to finish in the top two, so that they get a better chance of making the summit clash. Hazlewood would be using the new ball and RCB fans would hope he can get them early wickets in the powerplay.

Just after the IPL 2025 season ends, Hazlewood, who could not play a big part during the Australian summer after suffering a side calf strain in the third Test against India, would join his national team for the much-awaited World Test Championship final where Australia take on South Africa. Hazlewood would be a key cog in the wheel for Australia.

IPL-Bound WTC Players

Reportedly, the Australian players and staff who have remained at home will leave for the UK on May 29 with those at the rescheduled IPL joining as their tournaments conclude. The IPL 2025 final takes place on June 3. So, in case, RCB make the final - Hazlewood would join his team in the UK late.