Updated May 23rd 2025, 10:23 IST

'Virat Kohli Deserves This...': Ex-India Cricketer Manoj Tiwary Urges RCB Team Members To End IPL Trophy Drought

IPL 2025: This is the 18th season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, despite being one of the most popular sides, is yet to win the IPL silverware.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Kohli instructing a player during a match in IPL 2025
Kohli instructing a player during a match in IPL 2025 | Image: X RCBTweets

IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are one of the few franchises that are yet to win the Indian Premier League title. They have come close on a number of occasions, but have not managed to clinch it. Now that they have qualified for the playoffs, fans and experts reckon this could be RCB's year. 

Fans and experts also feel for Virat Kohli, who is arguably the best modern-day cricketer, does not have an IPL trophy in his cabinet. Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary reckons this year RCB should win it. He also said Kohli deserves it. 

“With Gujarat Titans losing, RCB now have a very good chance to finish in the top two. It looks like the entire universe is working to help RCB end the trophy drought and win the IPL.,” Tiwary said on Cricbuzz.

“Virat Kohli deserves this, so many years have gone by. RCB deserves the trophy. With GT losing against Lucknow Super Giants, RCB can finish in the top two. The entire RCB team deserves to win the trophy,” he added.

‘No one deserves it more than Virat Kohli’

"But no one deserves it more than Virat Kohli because when in 2011 the Indian team won the World Cup, we all were wishing for it because of Sachin Tendulkar. We all wanted India to win the World Cup because for so many years he serviced Indian cricket," Tiwary added further.

Kohli Unstoppable in IPL 2025

The former RCB captain has been in sublime touch this season amassing 505 runs in 11 games. For most of the season, he had the Orange Cap, but now Sai Sudarshan, who has played more games, has taken over. Kohli still has a good shot at getting it back. 

RCB take on Hyderabad in the next game and they would hope they win it and seal their spot in the top two. Finishing in the top two would be key for RCB in case they want to end their title drought. 

Published May 23rd 2025, 10:15 IST