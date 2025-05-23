com score card
  Ignored? Shubman Gill's Seemingly Cold Handshake With Rishabh Pant After LSG Beat GT in IPL 2025 Game | WATCH

Updated May 23rd 2025, 10:05 IST

Ignored? Shubman Gill's Seemingly Cold Handshake With Rishabh Pant After LSG Beat GT in IPL 2025 Game | WATCH

GT vs LSG, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant have known each other for a long time and it is no secret that they are friends, but on Thursday - did things change?

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Did Gill Ignore Pant?
Did Gill Ignore Pant? | Image: X @paracetaaamol

GT vs LSG, IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League not only tests the ability of a cricketer, but also his mental toughness. Being mentally strong has always been the key to succeeding in the IPL. It is not uncommon to see teammates or dear friends getting into a face-off in the IPL, as it is so competitive. Over the years, fans have also witnessed rivalry between brothers - the Pathan brothers! 

On Thursday, after Lucknow beat Gujarat in Ahmedabad - Shubman Gill seemed to have ignored Rishabh Pant during the customary handshakes after the game. While not much can be confirmed, it was quite a cold greeting. The clip is now going viral since surfacing on social space. 

WATCH VIDEO

For the unversed, both Gill and Pant are mainstays of the Indian cricket team and would soon be on the flight to the UK for a Test series against England. In fact, the two are also in the running for becoming India's next Test captain after Rohit Sharma's retirement. Here is how a fan reacted: 

Gill reckoned his side conceded 15-20 extra runs and that hurt them in the end. 

‘We gave 15-20 runs extra’ - Gill 

“We gave 15-20 runs extra. Wanted to stop them around 210. Huge difference between 210 and 230. We bowled well in the powerplay, didn’t get any wickets but after the powerplay in the 14 overs they scored around 180 runs which was a lot,” Gill said after the loss. 

Despite the 33-run win, Lucknow will not be able to make the playoff, but certainly - they have dented Gujarat's chances of finishing in the top two. Actually, Gujarat had a golden opportunity of sealing a top two finish with a win in Ahmedabad. That could have been a reason why Gill seemed upset. 

Published May 23rd 2025, 09:54 IST