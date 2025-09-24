Big Relief For USA Players Despite ICC Suspends Their Cricket Board, Here's What Happens To Their Participation In LA 2028 Olympics

Operations of USA Cricket (USAC) has been suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) finally. The apex global cricketing body is attempting to overhaul the leadership and the structural governance of cricket. The monumental decision was taken after the ICC Board held a virtual meeting on September 23, 2025. The ICC had granted USAC three months to hold free and fair elections after its annual general meeting. The apex cricketing body had also advised USAC to carry out "comprehensive" governance reforms.

USA To Still Participate In Multi-National Events

The International Cricket Council has now taken over the management and administration of USA national teams after suspending the USAC. "The decision, taken by the ICC Board during its meeting earlier, was based on USA Cricket's repeated and continued breaches of its obligations as an ICC Member under the ICC's Constitution," said the ICC in a press release.

The ICC clarified that the USA national team will still be able to participate in ICC events as well as make preparations for the Olympics despite labelling the decision unfortunate but necessary. The ICC has time and again reiterated the fact that USAC has been suspended in order to protect the long-term interests of the game.

"These include, but are not limited to, the failure to implement a functional governance structure, lack of progress toward achieving National Governing Body status with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and significant actions that have caused reputational damage to cricket in the United States and around the world," said the ICC. The suspension also will not immediately impact cricket being part of the LA 2028 Games.

Here's How USAC Can Get Rid Of Their Suspension