Big Selection Dilemma Awaits Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar, Here's IND's Predicted Squad And Probable XI For The Upcoming Matches Of Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy might be over for India, but they will be seen in action again in the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. Just like the Indian Test team, the T20 team also has been in a phase of transition and their biggest challenge will be to win the continental cup in September. After India's iconic World T20 win in 2024, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma walked away from the shortest international format. Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as the skipper of the Indian T20 team and the rest is history.

Interestingly, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, India are yet to lose a T20 series and they look like a fairly settled side who prefer playing the aggressive brand of cricket. The next edition of the T20 World Cup will be played in India and Sri Lanka. Defending champions India will look to bank on the home conditions and win their third and second consecutive T20 World Cup.

Toss Up Between Shubman Gill And Yashasvi Jaiswal

India's T20 openers look fairly settled so far. The duo of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have been doing well and they will look to deliver in the Asia Cup too. Not to forget the fact that the Asia Cup in many ways will be an audition for the players to prove their capabilities in a multi-nation tournament. India's preparation for the World T20 will start with the Asia Cup and every match from here is crucial to India's hopes of a title defence.

Gautam Gambhir has already delivered an ICC trophy as the Head Coach of the Indian cricket team. Few people might question his ways and few of his selection calls, but as far as India's white-ball game is concerned, they are the most dominant side in the world. Shubman Gill is currently a fan favourite after his exploits in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The Indian Test captain currently finds himself on the sidelines of the Indian T20 team, but several reports claim that he is being considered in the scheme of things.

Yashasvi Jaiswal too is in contention to be picked up in the Asia Cup squad and now the biggest challenge for Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar will be to fit in these two talented players. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are a very settled pair and in case of an injury, either Gill or Jaiswal play in the side. India's number three and four are settled too in the form of Tilak Varma and skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Will Shubman be picked in the Asia Cup? Only time has an answer to that.

India's Predicted Squad For Asia Cup 2025

Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshit Rana, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer

India's Predicted XI For Asia Cup 2025 Matches