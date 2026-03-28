BIG Setback For CSK; MS Dhoni to Miss Two Weeks of IPL 2026 Due to Calf Injury

IPL 2026: In what will come as a major setback for the Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni is likely to miss the first two weeks due to a calf strain. It is understood that he is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. Dhoni is an key member of the team and him not there would hurt the franchise at the beginning of the season.

‘Get well soon, Thala’

CSK's official handle confirmed the news. The official statement read: "MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala!"

It is no secret that Dhoni has been struggling with his calf in the past as well. CSK do have Sanju Samson who can take over the gloves, but it is the experience of the former CSK captain that would be missed.

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No Mahirat in IPL 2026

If Dhoni is out for two weeks, he would also miss the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The game against RCB is on April 5. This would be a big setbacks for fans as they would have loved to have seen the two big superstars face-off against each other. Dhoni could actually end up missing four games for CSK. The yellow army would take on Rajasthan Royals in their opener on March 30 at the Baraspara stadium in Guwahati.

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