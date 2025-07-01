Big Setback For Pakistan; Injured Shadab Khan Likely to Miss Asia Cup 2025 if Tournament is in September

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan cricket has hit the dock after their shambolic show in the Champions Trophy, and then the New Zealand tour - where they lost. Now, with Asia Cup 2025 coming up - Pakistan would look to come up with the goods. But, their ambitions and hopes have already taken a hit. Pakistan's white-ball vice-captain Shadab Khan has picked up an injury and if the Asia Cup takes place in September - he is likely to miss it.

He is facing a three-month layoff because of a recurring shoulder injury that will require a surgery. In fact, he was recently drafted in the Big Bash League as well.

‘He is likely to fly to London for the surgery’

"He is likely to fly to London for the surgery very soon and he will require at least three months rehabilitation," a source said as quoted by Business Standard.

"If the Asia Cup is held in September, Shadab will also miss that event," the source added.

The allrounder has appeared in six Tests, 70 ODIs and 112 T20 internationals.

Cloud Looms Over Asia Cup 2025