Big Setback For RCB Ahead of IPL 2025 Final vs PBKS; Tim David Likely to Miss Out, Captain Rajat Patidar Provides Injury Update

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have major concerns to address ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2025 final versus Punjab Kings. There is much uncertainty over the availability of allrounder Tim David. The RCB allrounder suffered a hamstring injury during their group stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Now, a day ahead of the finale, Rajat Patidar provided a concerning update on David's injury. Claiming that he too doesn't have a lot of knowhow about it, Patidar said doctors will let us know.

‘No Idea’ - Patidar on Tim David's injury

“I have no idea about Tim David. Doctors will let us know this evening,” Patidar said in his press conference to reporters.

This is a concerning piece of news as David is someone who can come in handy at the backend of the innings - he is a reputed finisher in T20 cricket. In this season as well he showed the firepower he brings to the table in the limited games he played by scoring 187 runs this season at a staggering strike-rate of 185, averaging 64.

On the other hand, on has to admit that RCB did well even without David in a few games. However, fans would be hoping that David features in the all-important final tonight. RCB has already had a season to remember, now they would like to cap it off with the elusive IPL trophy. That of course is the ultimate goal.

