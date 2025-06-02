IPL 2025: 'Winning It For Virat Kohli...' - RCB Captain Rajat Patidar's Huge Promise to Cricket Legend

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are something of an Indian Premier League contradiction - they are one of the most popular teams despite having never won a single title in their history. Arguably the biggest reason for their popularity is the presence of former India captain Virat Kohli in their ranks, but that has not led to success on the field as of yet. Of course, RCB will have a chance to end that drought when they take on the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday (June 3).

Kohli remains a formidable batter despite being on the wrong side of 30, and many believe this is perhaps RCB's best chance to finally win their first title.

And that has led to current skipper Rajat Patidar saying that the side would love to help Kohli and the team break their duck.

Patidar's Tribute to Kohli

Patidar praised the kind of contributions that Kohli has made to the side in the years gone by and added it would mean a lot for both the star player and the team to win at last.

“Virat Kohli has contributed so much over the years, winning would mean a lot, especially for him and the fans,” Patidar said at the pre-match press conference.

Of course, it is far from a formality that RCB will lift the title as they are up against a formidable PBKS side in the final.

RCB Ready for PBKS Challenge

RCB have beaten PBKS already in this tournament, including in Qualifier 1 to directly punch their ticket to the final. But Patidar admits playing them now will be a ‘new challenge’.

"Facing Shreyas again in a final is a nice coincidence, but the challenge is new, and we’re prepared for it."

PBKS were far from their best in Qualifier 1 but bounced back strong in Qualifier 2, thanks in no small part to skipper Shreyas Iyer's onslaught with the bat.