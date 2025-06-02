IPL 2025 Final: Shreyas Iyer Eyes Gautam Gambhir's Captaincy Record After Being Snubbed From The Indian Test Team

IPL 2025 Final: The Punjab Kings have turned things around for themselves in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Shreyas Iyer and Co. have stormed into the finals of IPL, and they will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the summit clash. The final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on June 3, 2025. This is the first time since 2014 that the Punjab Kings will play the summit clash of the Indian Premier League.

Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of the Punjab Kings, was stunning on the night of Qualifier 2. Iyer scored a total of 87 runs off 41 deliveries and registered a strike rate of 212.20. The Punjab skipper hit five fours and eight sixes. Punjab were stacked with a task of chasing down 204 runs against Mumbai Indians, and they easily did it with six balls remaining in the match.

Shreyas Iyer Eyes Gautam Gambhir's Elusive Record

The Punjab Kings skipper has lit up the IPL this time around with his stupendous batting display. In the 16 matches that he has played so far this season, Iyer has scored 603 runs at an average of 54.82 and with a strike rate of 175.80. Shreyas Iyer now holds the distinction of leading three different franchises in three different finals (DC in 2020, KKR in 2024, and PBKS in 2025). Iyer delivered the title last year with the Kolkata Knight Riders and has joined a legendary list of captains including the likes of Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Shane Warne, and Adam Gilchrist.

Shreyas Iyer is now eyeing to tie Gautam Gambhir's tally of two IPL titles. Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL wins in 2012 and 2014. Iyer also delivered Kolkata's second not third IPL title and if he does it again with the Punjab Kings, he will be tied with Gautam Gambhir to have won two titles.

Iyer's Test Snub Becomes Talk Of The Town